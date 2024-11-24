Crazy Viral: Anushka Sharma Jumps With Joy As Husband Virat Kohli Hits Half-Century. Watch

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the India vs Australia Test match in Perth on Sunday. Her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli scored a solid fifty on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. As he hit the half-century, she stood up and clapped in appreciation as Virat reached his 11th 50-plus score against Australia.

On Saturday, the actress kept her look chic in a white T-shirt teamed with denims. Several photos and videos from the stadium featuring the actress have gone viral on social media. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma in the stands. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zLuFsiSiwn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2024

Anushka Sharma enjoying the Test match at Perth. ❤️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DGD5BOykX6 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 23, 2024

Last week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen sipping coffee outside a coffee shop in Perth. The highlight of the picture was their daughter Vamika (of course). The actress sported a pink sweater teamed with blue denims. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in an olive green sweatshirt paired with black cargos.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli along with their children were seen leaving Mumbai earlier this month. As they made their way to the airport, Virat was spotted by the paparazzi. However, he quickly requested the paparazzi to not capture Anushka and the kids. In one of the viral clips, he was seen unloading their luggage and directing the photographers' attention away from Anushka and the kids, allowing them to enter the airport without disruption. He can be heard telling the paps, "Udhar camera nahi karna (Don't point your cameras there)." The family had been in the city for a few days, during which they also celebrated the cricketer's birthday. Take a look at the video here.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.