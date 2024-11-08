Breakfast In Bed Is Rather Passe. So, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Did This In Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are currently in Mumbai. Recently, the couple stepped out for a breakfast date at Benne Bombay, a South Indian restaurant in Mumbai. From crispy dosas to flavorful idli podi, the couple savoured the best of South Indian cuisine. The official Instagram handle of the restaurant shared a series of pictures from the couple's visit. Virat, who is taking a short break from cricket after the conclusion of the Test series against New Zealand earlier this month, was seen posing for a photo with Anushka and the restaurant staff.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the couple attended a kirtan by Krishna Das. Krishna Das, known as the Rock Star of Yoga, combines traditional Indian chanting with modern music. Several photos and videos of the couple enjoying the kirtan circulated on social media. Anushka is seen dressed in a white co-ord set. Virat, on the other hand, is seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue denims. ICYDK, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, began his spiritual journey in the 1960s. He travelled to India and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli follow.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.