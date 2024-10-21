Karwa Chauth 2024: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das Kirtan In Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Mumbai. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the couple attended a kirtan by Krishna Das. Krishna Das, known as the Rock Star of Yoga, combines traditional Indian chanting with modern music. Several photos and videos of the couple enjoying the kirtan are circulating on social media. Anushka is seen dressed in a white co-ord set. Virat, on the other hand, is seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue denims. ICYDK, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, began his spiritual journey in the 1960s. He travelled to India and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli follow.

Last month, Virat Kohli and Anushka gave fans a delightful treat by appearing together on screen after a long time. The duo took part in a fun, light-hearted cricket match, but with a twist-Anushka's rules. And, let's just say, the rules were as unpredictable as her humour.

From stating, "If you miss a ball three times, you're out," to cheekily adding, "If you get angry, you're out," Anushka certainly wasn't playing by any traditional rulebook. And the best part? Virat had no choice but to play along with these laugh-out-loud guidelines, including her decision that "whoever hits the ball has to go fetch it." As Virat geared up to bat, Anushka quickly established that "jiska bat, vo pehle batting karega," securing her spot first on the crease. But when she inevitably got out, she swiftly invented a fresh rule: "The first ball is the trial ball."

The clip didn't just stop at the playful match-BTS moments of the couple from the sets were sprinkled throughout.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.