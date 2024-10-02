Anushka Sharma Outplays Virat Kohli With Her Own Cricket Rulebook In An Ad. What's Not To Love?

It seems Anushka Sharma is now rewriting the rules of cricket, and we are loving it. In a hilarious new ad, Virat Kohli and Anushka gave fans a delightful treat by appearing together on screen after a long time. The duo took part in a fun, light-hearted cricket match, but with a twist - Anushka's rules. And, let's just say, the rules were as unpredictable as her humour.

From stating, "If you miss a ball three times, you're out," to cheekily adding, "If you get angry, you're out," Anushka certainly wasn't playing by any traditional rulebook. And the best part? Virat had no choice but to play along with these laugh-out-loud guidelines, including her decision that "whoever hits the ball has to go fetch it." As Virat geared up to bat, Anushka quickly established that "jiska bat, vo pehle batting karega," securing her spot first on the crease. But when she inevitably got out, she swiftly invented a fresh rule: "The first ball is the trial ball."

The ad didn't just stop at the playful match - BTS moments of the couple from the sets were sprinkled throughout. As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, the fans flooded the comment section with love and praises. A fan wrote, "Pitch-perfect chemistry." Another commented, "On and off the field, they are made for each other." While an Instagram user commented, "Hahaha Anushka's hilarious and her rulebook, omg too funny," a comment read, "The rulebook we all used."

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.