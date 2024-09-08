Advertisement

Viral: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's London Diaries. Look Out For Son Akaay's Cameo

The actress returned to London after attending two events in Mumbai

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: wrognxvirat)
New Delhi:

After checking into Mumbai on Wednesday in style, Anushka Sharma is back in London. After attending two events simultaneously, the actress reunited with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and their little ones - Vamika and Akaay. A video has been doing the rounds on social media. The video features Anushka and Virat walking on the streets of London along with their baby boy Akaay. The cricket looks dapper in a maroon T-shirt teamed with brown joggers. Anushka, on the other hand, is seen wearing a hoodie and shorts.

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma was pictured at the JW Marriott hotel. She styled a denim top with white wide-leg pants and white pointed heels. The actress was all smiles for the cameras.

At Slurrp Farm's Yes Moms & Dads event on Wednesday, Anushka spoke about the pressure of being the perfect parent along with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and said, "There is so much pressure to be like this perfect parent. We are not perfect parents, we will complain about things, and it is okay to admit it to them also. So, they know that you are flawed. Imagine kids having to live up to, 'Oh my parents are like this'. So owning your mistakes makes it easier."

She added, "I can only hang out with people who do the same and that's very few people. So social life, you can forget about it. People invite us to dinner and I am like (makes a confusing expression)... You are probably eating a snack at the time we eat our dinner. Some day, occasionally you have to let it go, otherwise people will hate you."

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.

Entertainment

