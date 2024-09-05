Advertisement

How Anushka Sharma Lit Up The Streets Of Mumbai. See Stunning Pics

The actress, who is in the city, to attend an event, was pictured at a hotel in Mumbai

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
How Anushka Sharma Lit Up The Streets Of Mumbai. See Stunning Pics
Anushka Sharma pictured in Mumbai.
New Delhi:

Anushka Sharma checked into Mumbai on Wednesday and she did it in style. The actress, who is in the city, to attend an event, was pictured at the JW Marriott hotel. She styled a denim top with white wide-leg pants and white pointed heels. The actress was all smiles for the cameras.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

At Slurrp Farm's Yes Moms & Dads event on Wednesday, Anushka spoke about the pressure of being the perfect parent along with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and said, "There is so much pressure to be like this perfect parent. We are not perfect parents, we will complain about things, and it is okay to admit it to them also. So, they know that you are flawed. Imagine kids having to live up to, 'Oh my parents are like this'. So owning your mistakes makes it easier."

She added, "I can only hang out with people who do the same and that's very few people. So social life, you can forget about it. People invite us to dinner and I am like (makes a confusing expression)... You are probably eating a snack at the time we eat our dinner. Some day, occasionally you have to let it go, otherwise people will hate you."

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Anushka Sharma's Big Comment: "Virat Kohli And I Aren't Perfect Parents"
How Anushka Sharma Lit Up The Streets Of Mumbai. See Stunning Pics
Neena Gupta's <i>Nani</i>-To-Be Moment: She Schools (Jokingly) Son-In-Law Satyadeep Misra For Wearing Jeans At Baby Shower
Next Article
Neena Gupta's Nani-To-Be Moment: She Schools (Jokingly) Son-In-Law Satyadeep Misra For Wearing Jeans At Baby Shower
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com