Anushka Sharma's Big Comment: "Virat Kohli And I Aren't Perfect Parents"

Anushka Sharma checked into Mumbai on Wednesday to attend an event. During the event, the actress and a mother of two kids spoke about the pressure of being the perfect parent along with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. At Slurrp Farm's Yes Moms & Dads event, Anushka said, "There is so much pressure to be like this perfect parent. We are not perfect parents, we will complain about things, and it is okay to admit it to them also. So, they know that you are flawed. Imagine kids having to live up to, 'Oh my parents are like this'. So owning your mistakes makes it easier."

She added, "I can only hang out with people who do the same and that's very few people. So social life, you can forget about it. People invite us to dinner and I am like (makes a confusing expression)... You are probably eating a snack at the time we eat our dinner. Some day, occasionally you have to let it go, otherwise people will hate you."

"In my case, I have realised that my daughter is very young. And I don't think I can teach her anything. It is how we lead our lives. Are we showing gratitude to others in our daily life? Are we grateful for the things we have in life? Are we showing that as an example? Do we think this is enough? I think she has picked up on that, I don't think I can teach her anything. For them to learn gratitude, they have to see you being grateful. It is a very selfish space to say 'I'll teach my child this and that'. You have to be grateful, your child will follow suit. You just have to enjoy their childhood. If you ever see them showing disrespect, they are not showing disrespect, they are just being kids and you can gently guide them. Living by example is the only way to make sure they soak the good things from the environment, Anushka concluded.

On Raksha Bandhan this year, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of their Rakshabandhan celebrations. She shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring her little ones' rakhis. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy rakshabandhan."

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.