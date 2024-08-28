Advertisement

Anushka Sharma Reviews Javed Akhtar-Salim Khan's Angry Young Men: "So Much History, But Also..."

Angry Young Men is directed by Namrata Rao

Anushka Sharma Reviews Javed Akhtar-Salim Khan's <i>Angry Young Men</i>: "So Much History, But Also..."
A still from the series, Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: AnushkaSharma)
New Delhi:

Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to join the fanclub of docu-series Angry Young Men. The actor, who is in London now, shared a still from the series on her Instagram stories and wrote, "So much history, but also, wisdom in this docu-series." The series Angry Young Men revolves around the legendary screenplay writers duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan's professional camaraderie and personal lives. The documentary treads a path on yesteryear's film industry, film business and the dynamics of screenplay writing. Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and many other celebrities had special appearances in the series.

Angry Young Men has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, along with Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and it has been directed by Namrata Rao.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Angry Young Men is a story that gallops along nicely and makes for an important, absorbing and well-composed chronicle of a movie industry and a society at the cusp, and in the midst, of a dramatic new dawn." He added, "Underlying the Salim-Javed story is a friendship between two men who arrived in Bombay looking for work and found each other, a creative partnership that rewrote the ground rules for Mumbai cinema scriptwriters, and the process of parting and moving on without nursing regrets or guilt."

Meanwhile, Anushka shared photos from the kirtan and tagged Krishna Das in her posts. The couple had also attended Krishna Das' kirtan in London last year. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.

