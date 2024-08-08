Anushka Sharma's Popsicle Treat With Son Akaay. See Viral Pic

Anushka Sharma, who has been living a blissful life with husband Virat Kohli and kids Vamika and Akaay in London, shared a fun-filled picture on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture of a bowl full of popsicles. What caught the Internet's attention was a glimpse of tiny hands reaching out to the bowl. No points for guessing whose hands we are talking about. This is the first time Anushka shared a glimpse of her baby boy Akaay on social media feed. Anushka didn't write any specific caption. But we can assume the actor spent a fun-filled time with her kids in the company of a dessert treat. See what Anushka Sharma posted here:

Last month, Anushka and Virat were spotted with Akaay in London. A fan page dedicated to the star cricketer shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Virat can be spotted with his baby boy on his lap. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen standing near a flower shop. Anushka Sharma wears a white top and shorts while Virat is dressed in his casual best. Sharing the video, the fanpage wrote in the caption, "Akaay Kohli spotted with Virat and Anushka in London." Take a look:

Virat and Anushka shared a joint post announcing the birth of their baby boy in February. It read, "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka." Take a look:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.