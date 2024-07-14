Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma With Daughter Vamika At Krishna Das' Kirtan In London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in London. (courtesy: ViratKohliFanPage)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in London. Recently a video of the couple has been circulating on social media in which they can be spotted at a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel. In the video, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be seen clapping and sporting their big smiles. They are also joined by daughter Vamika. For the unversed, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, is a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba. Anushka and Virat are the disciples of Neem Karoli Baba and they have visited him in Vrindavan as well. The video from London was shared by a fan page dedicated to Virat Kohli. The caption accompanying the video read, "Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma at Krishna Das Kirtan in London." Take a look:

The fan page also shared a picture where Vamika can be spotted with her father. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of Krishna Das performing on the stage on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Last month, Team India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy beating South Africa after 17 years. Anushka Sharma gave a big shout out to Virat Kohli after India's big win. Sharing a photo of Virat Kohli holding the trophy, Anushka wrote, "I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!" Take a look:

Virat Kohli also dedicated the win to his wife. He shared a loved-up picture of himself and Anushka. They can be seen smiling their heart out. Sharing the sun-kissed photo, Virat wrote for his wife, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU." Take a look:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.