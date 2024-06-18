Rohit Saraf's Big Reveal - 'My Most Favourite Couple Is Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Rohit Saraf, who is now a household name courtesy his impressive performances in films and web series like The Sky Is Pink and Mismatched is gearing up for his upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor however revealed that he is "obsessed" with celeb couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit Saraf expressed his admiration for Virat and Anushka and said, "My most favourite couple is Virat and Anushka. I love them. I'm obsessed with them. I watch their videos on the Internet all the time. I watch their interviews. There's something so beautiful about it. I just love that couple so much."

Rohit added, "On screen, I love Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. They are too nice. Then Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for all their SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) films."

A few weeks back, the makers dropped the full trailer on YouTube with the text, “Get ready to fall in love all over again! Check out the official trailer of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' and get swept away by a whirlwind of emotions. Stay tuned for the ultimate romantic journey!”

Check it out:

Last month, Rohit Saraf talked about how it feels to step into Shahid Kapoor's shoes. He told News18, “More than pressure, there's a lot of gratitude. Because I feel like this is an opportunity not many people get and I don't want to dilute that by putting that kind of pressure on myself. Sab itna aapass mein pressure bolte rehte hai, I feel like I should start taking pressure because in all honesty, abhi tak I wasn't taking any; it's not like a remake of the first Ishq Vishk, it's not a sequel of the first Ishq Vishk. The only thing that is common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. It's a new story altogether. It's a love story about Gen Z, what they go through, and it is kinda exciting.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second instalment of the Ishq Vishk franchise. The first instalment, Ishq Vishk, was released in 2003. The film marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala were also featured in the movie. Ishq Vishk Rebound will hit the big screens on June 21.