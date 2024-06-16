Happy Father's Day 2024: Anushka Sharma's Shout Out To Virat Kohli - 'We Love You'

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: AnushkaSharma)

Drop everything you are doing and rush straight to Anushka Sharma's Instagram timeline. The actress has shared a special post on the occasion of Father's Day. She has dropped a personalised painting on the social media platform. Here, we can see Vamika and her husband, India cricketer Virat Kohli's foot impressions painted in yellow. Cute, isn't it? Don't miss the Happy Father's Day message with a red heart. Sharing the pic, Anushka wrote, “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling…..We LOVE YOU, Virat Kohli.” Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child Vamika in 2011. They have always kept their children away from the spotlight.

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their son Akaay. In a note on Instagram, Kohli said, “"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Earlier in an interview with Vogue magazine, Anushka Sharma opened up about her idea of parenting. She said, “Virat Kohli and I did not want to raise brats."

Anushka Sharma said, "There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I've been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what's important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don't want to raise brats."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in a dreamy ceremony in Italy.

Currently, Virat Kohli is busy with the 2024 T20 World Cup. India have qualified for the Super 8 round in the tournament. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda 'Xpress

