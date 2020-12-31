'We Don't Want To Raise Brats,' Says Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy anushkasharma.insta)

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is making headlines for a maternity photoshoot that she did for fashion magazine Vogue India. During a recent interaction with the magazine, the actress talked about the parenting approach that she and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli would adopt and said that they "do not want to raise brats." Anushka told Vogue: "There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I've been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home." She added, "Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what's important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don't want to raise brats."

In August this year, the actress and Virat Kohli announced the big news of their pregnancy on social media. Posting a happy picture of themselves, the couple wrote: "And then we were three. Arriving January 2021."

Anushka and Virat Kohli met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017 after dating for several years. They recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. Earlier this year, she also produced Amazon Prime Video's hit web-series Paatal Lok.