Pregnant Anushka Sharma Can No Longer 'Sit Like This' - But She Can Still...

Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

She posted a throwback photo of herself on Wednesday

In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and denim

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, next month, made a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback from the time when she could sit comfortably with her legs on a chair. Anushka Sharma, alongside her photo, also wrote a hilarious yet cute caption: "Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can't sit like this but I can EAT." In the old picture, the actress can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and denims and eating food out of a bowl. Her smile is enough to brighten up your day.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy in August. She shared an adorable picture of herself and Virat Kohli and wrote: "And then we were three! Arriving January 2021."

It is always a delight when we chance upon a photo of mom-to-be Anushka Sharma. Earlier this month, Anushka, who is keeping up with her fitness routines even during pregnancy, posted a throwback photo of Virat Kohli helping her with a yoga pose and wrote: "This exercise is 'hands-down' (and legs up) the most difficult one. Throwback. PS - As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant, barring twists and extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe."

In Anushka Sharma's recent Instagram posts, her pregnancy glow steals the show. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma has starred in films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films. She recently produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2018 film Zero.