Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma's Dungaree Look Gets A Whole Lot Of Love On The Internet

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, who is currently in her second trimester, is soaking up a good dose of Vitamin D in Dubai. Anushka, who made the pregnancy announcement in August, have been checking in on Instagram every now and then, sharing glimpses of her gorgeous baby bump. On Monday, Anushka Instagrammed a photo of her basking in the Dubai sun, which she captioned: "Pocketful of sunshine." The photo also revealed a glimpse of the 32-year-old actress' maternity wardrobe, which is absolutely adorable and on point. Anushka sports a pastel peach dungaree in the photos, paired with a plain white tee and sneakers. Tahira Kashyap and Dia Mirza were among the first celebs to post comments.

"So cute," wrote Tahira while Dia posted the heart-eyed emoji. Anushka's Instafam could not stop commenting on her pregnancy glow, which can outshine the sun. Anushka's post was showered with over 6,300 comments in less than an hour.

Anushka is accompanying her husband Virat Kohli in Dubai. On Sunday evening, Virat shared a loved-up photo on Instagram, featuring the two of them against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.

Anushka and Virat dropped the pregnancy news in August, with the cutest statement ever: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." In terms of work, last seen in 2018 movie Zero, Anushka Sharma produced two web shows this year - Pataal Lok from Prime Videos and Bulbbul for Netflix.