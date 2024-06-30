Virat Kohli Responds To Anushka Sharma's 'My Home' Post: 'I Love You For Being YOU'

Virat Kohli shared this image. (courtesy: ViratKohli)

Hours after Anushka Sharma's big shout out to Virat Kohli after India's big win at the T20 World Cup, the star player responded with a lovely post featuring his wife. Virat Kohli shared a loved-up picture of himself and Anushka. They can be seen smiling their heart out. Sharing the sun-kissed photo, Virat wrote for his wife, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU." Take a look:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma gave a big shout out to Virat Kohli after India's big win. Sharing a photo of Virat Kohli holding a trophy, Anushka wrote, "I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!" Take a look:

Celebrating India's big win, Anushka Sharma wrote in another post, "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people.. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!" Take a look:

Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from T20 format last night. "This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve," Virat Kohli told the broadcast after India's win in a global tournament after 11 years. "One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. (It is) just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup," he said.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.