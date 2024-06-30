Viral: An Unseen Pic Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli From The Actress' Birthday Festivities

Virat-Anushka pictured together. (courtesy: ManuChandra)

India lifted the T20 World Cup title after a gap of 17 years beating South Africa on Saturday. To celebrate this glorious feat, chef Manu Chandra shared an unseen picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from the actress' birthday celebrations this year. In the picture, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen with Manu Chandra. Dressed in a purple shirt and jeans, Anushka sports a big smile for the camera. Virat is captured at his candid best. Sharing the picture on his Instagram feed, Manu Chandra wrote, "Had promised myself I'd only post this if we took the World Cup... voila. This man @virat.kohli is something else, and on his last T20 WC, what a damn run. And @jaspritb1 - jeeeeez, legend! Team @indiancricketteam what a show - bring it home. Glam, smiles and happiness courtesy @anushkasharma." Take a look:

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th birthday on May 1 in Bengaluru. Earlier, chef Manu Chandra shared a picture from Anushka Sharma's birthday festivities. He wrote in the caption, "Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday @anushkasharma @imagesbyimari you were missed. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma gave a big shout out to Virat Kohli after India's big win. Sharing a photo of Virat Kohli holding a trophy, Anushka wrote, "I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!" Take a look:

Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from T20 format last night. "This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve," Kohli told the broadcast after India's win in a global tournament after 11 years. "One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. (It is) just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup," he said.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.