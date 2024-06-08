Viral: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Romantic Stroll Through New York

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pictured together. Image courtesy: wrognxvirat)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying every bit of their stay in New York. The cricketer, who is in New York for the T20 World Cup 2024, is joined by the usual suspects - actor-wife Anushka Sharma and their kids - Vamika and Akaay. A video of the couple strolling the streets of NYC has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the picture, Anushka and Virat are dressed in their casual best.

Earlier today, a video went viral wherein Anushka and Virat are seen holding Vamika's hands as they walk inside the hotel. Take a look at the video.

Last week, Virat Kohli jetted off to New York for the T20 World Cup 2024. Hw was accompanied by actor-wife Anushka Sharma and their kids Vamika and Akaay. The family of four was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Anushka didn't pose for the cameras, Virat stopped and posed for the lensmen stationed there. He also asked the shutterbugs not to capture the actress as she was with the kids. The cricketer sported a white T-shirt teamed with a beige shirt and denims. Anushka, on the other hand, was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue denims.

Before heading to New York, Virat Kohli enjoyed a dinner date with his actor-wife Anushka Sharma, along with fellow cricketer Zaheer Khan, his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur among others. Several photos and videos from their dinner date have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Anushka and her friends are seen exiting an eatery. The actress was all smiles for the camera. She can be seen dressed in a white top layered with a matching shirt and faded blue denims. Virat, on the other hand, opted for a black shirt teamed with grey pants.

Virat kohli and Anushka sharma snapped with Gaurav kapoor, zaheer khan and Sagarika Ghatge for a dinner at Mumbai#viratkohli#anushkasharmapic.twitter.com/721e6UGxUB — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣 (@wrognxvirat) May 28, 2024

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.