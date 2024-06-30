T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma To Virat Kohli After India's Big Win - 'Grateful To Call You My Home'

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

After Team India's big feat last night at the T20 World Cup 2024, Bollywood actress and cricketer Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma shared a special post for her husband. Showering love on her husband, Anushka shared a solo photo of Virat Kolhi holding the T20 WC trophy and asked him to have some "sparkling water." “I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home – now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this ! ,” Anushka wrote. The post got much love from many, including Priyanka Chopra. She dropped heart emoji below the post. A fan added, “Love him more than words can ever express!” Another fan wrote, “We all love this man.”

This is the post we are talking about:

In another post, Anushka Sharma celebrated the victory by sharing several pictures of Team India lifting the trophy and the emotional moments of the players. She congratulated Team India and also shared that their daughter Vamika was concerned about the players when she watched them crying on TV. She wrote, "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people.. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Take a look at Anushka's adorable post:

In May, Virat Kohli jetted off to New York for the T20 World Cup 2024. He was accompanied by actor-wife Anushka Sharma and their kids Vamika and Akaay. The family of four was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Anushka didn't pose for the cameras, Virat stopped and posed for the lensmen stationed there. He also asked the shutterbugs not to capture the actress as she was with the kids. The cricketer sported a white T-shirt teamed with a beige shirt and denims. Anushka, on the other hand, was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue denims.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.