Crazy Viral: Virat Kohli With Baby Boy Akaay Spotted In Pic With Anushka Sharma In London

Virat and Anushka with baby boy. (courtesy: ViratKohlifanpage)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their baby boy Akaay were spotted in London. A fan page dedicated to the star cricketer shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Virat can be spotted with his baby boy on his lap. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen standing near a flower shop. Anushka Sharma wears a white top and shorts while Virat is dressed in his casual best. Sharing the video, the fanpage wrote in the caption, "Akaay Kohli spotted with Virat and Anushka in London." Take a look:

Virat and Anushka shared a joint post announcing the birth of their baby boy in February. It read, "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka." Take a look:

A couple of days ago, the couple were spotted at a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel. In the viral video, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be seen clapping and sporting their big smiles. They are also joined by daughter Vamika. For the unversed, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, is a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba. Anushka and Virat are the disciples of Neem Karoli Baba and they have visited him in Vrindavan as well. The video from London was shared by a fan page dedicated to Virat Kohli. The caption accompanying the video read, "Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma at Krishna Das Kirtan in London." Take a look:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.