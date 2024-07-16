Viral: Virat Kohli Ordered Special Birthday Cake For Anushka Sharma. Pic Shared By Bengaluru Baker

Image Instagrammed by Uthishta Kumar. (courtesy: UthishtaKumar)

Months after Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday celebrations, a Bengaluru based baker shared Virat Kohli approached her to make a special birthday cake for Anushka Sharma. Uthishta Kumar shared a picture with the power couple on her Instagram feed on Tuesday. She also shared a picture of the chocolate cake she made for the birthday girl. The message on the cake read, "Happy Birthday Mad One." In the picture, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a white printed dress while Virat Kohli wears a beige coloured t-shirt. The couple are all smiles for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Uthishta Kumar wrote in the caption, "When Virat Kohli approached me to bake a cake for Anushka Sharma's birthday, I knew I had to create something special! Nothing quite like a classic chocolate cake for a birthday celebration!"

She continued, "From baking in my mum's oven over the weekends to making a cake for one of the most accomplished sportsmen of our era, it's been an amazing journey over the last eight years! Here's to many more years of baking special cakes for all my wonderful customers!" Take a look:

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th birthday on May 1 in Bengaluru. Earlier, chef Manu Chandra shared a picture from Anushka Sharma's birthday festivities. He wrote in the caption, "Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday @anushkasharma @imagesbyimari you were missed. Take a look:

On Anushka Sharma's birthday, Virat Kohli shared a bunch of pictures of her and wrote in the caption, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much." Take a look:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.