Virat Kohli Video Calling Anushka Sharma To Show Hurricane In Barbados Is The Cutest Thing On Internet

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: wrognxvirat)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma don't leave any chance to win the Internet's heart with their cute antics and this time is no different. In a viral video, the Indian cricketer is seen video calling his wife, Anushka Sharma. He can be seen showing her the turbulent weather in Barbados caused by Hurricane Beryl. Virat, who is currently stranded with the Indian cricket team in Barbados following their victory in the ICC T20 World Cup, used the opportunity to give his wife Anushka and their kids - Vamika and Akaay, a firsthand look at the powerful hurricane. Take a look at the video.

Recently, Virat Kohli shared a post and dedicated his T20 World Cup win to his actor-wife Anushka. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being you." Anushka Sharma was quick to drop a red heart emoji and an infinity symbol emoticon on the post.

Anushka Sharma also dropped an adorable post for her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's retirement. Sharing a picture of Virat with the World Cup trophy and an Indian flag wrapped around his shoulders, she wrote, "AND ..... I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.