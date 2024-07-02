On Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Loved-Up Posts, Comments From Priyanka Chopra, Kajol And Others: 'You Two'

The image was shared by Anushka Sharma. (Courtesy: anushkasharma )

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are trending big time. Thanks to their loved-up posts for each other after Team India's T20 World Cup win. Not only their fans, the celebrities are also in awe of their romance. Recently, the Indian cricketer shared a post and dedicated his win to his actor-wife Anushka. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being you."

Anushka Sharma was quick to drop a red heart emoji and an infinity symbol emoticon on the post but what caught everyone's attention were comments from stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Vikrant Massey, Shibani Dandekar, Badshah and others.

Priyanka Chopra emptied her bag of emojis and dropped a teary-eyed emoji, a red heart emoticon and a crown emoji. Athiya, Vikrant Massey and Aditi Bhatia dropped multiple red hearts. While Shibani Dandekar wrote, "You two," Badshah commented, "And then he does this."

Anushka Sharma also dropped an adorable post for her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's retirement. Sharing a picture of Virat with the World Cup trophy and an Indian flag wrapped around his shoulders, she wrote, "AND ..... I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"

The comment section was filled with comments from celebrities such as Suniel Shetty, Kajol, Nakuul Mehta, Richa Chadha and Bhumi Pednekar.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.