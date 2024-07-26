Viral Video: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das' Kirtan In London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in London. The couple recently attended a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel. Krishna Das, known as the Rock Star of Yoga, combines traditional Indian chanting with modern music. Several photos and videos of the couple from the event have quickly gone viral.

For the unversed, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, began his spiritual journey in the 1960s. He travelled to India and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli follow.

Earlier this month, Anushka shared photos from the kirtan and tagged Krishna Das in her posts. The couple had also attended Krishna Das' kirtan in London last year.

After the T20 World Cup win, Anushka Sharma dropped an adorable post for her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's retirement. Sharing a picture of Virat with the World Cup trophy and an Indian flag wrapped around his shoulders, she wrote, "AND ..... I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"

The comment section was filled with comments from celebrities such as Suniel Shetty, Kajol, Nakuul Mehta, Richa Chadha and Bhumi Pednekar.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.