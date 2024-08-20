Advertisement

Rakshabandhan 2024: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Kids Vamika-Akaay Celebrate In London

"Happy rakshabandhan," Anushka captioned the post

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Rakshabandhan 2024: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Kids Vamika-Akaay Celebrate In London
Anushka shared this image on her Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in London. The couple who are parents to two children - Vamika and Alaay, shared a glimpse of their Rakshabandhan celebrations. Anushka shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring her little one's rakhis. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy rakshabandhan."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Last month, the couple attended a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel. Krishna Das, known as the Rock Star of Yoga, combines traditional Indian chanting with modern music. Several photos and videos of the couple from the event have quickly gone viral.

For the unversed, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, began his spiritual journey in the 1960s. He travelled to India and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli follow.

Earlier this month, Anushka shared photos from the kirtan and tagged Krishna Das in her posts. The couple had also attended Krishna Das' kirtan in London last year.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Anushka And Virat, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Vedang Raina Sings Phoolon Ka Taron Ka For Jigra Co-Star Alia Bhatt
Rakshabandhan 2024: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Kids Vamika-Akaay Celebrate In London
Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours
Next Article
Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;