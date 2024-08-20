Rakshabandhan 2024: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Kids Vamika-Akaay Celebrate In London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in London. The couple who are parents to two children - Vamika and Alaay, shared a glimpse of their Rakshabandhan celebrations. Anushka shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring her little one's rakhis. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy rakshabandhan."

Last month, the couple attended a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel. Krishna Das, known as the Rock Star of Yoga, combines traditional Indian chanting with modern music. Several photos and videos of the couple from the event have quickly gone viral.

For the unversed, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, began his spiritual journey in the 1960s. He travelled to India and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli follow.

Earlier this month, Anushka shared photos from the kirtan and tagged Krishna Das in her posts. The couple had also attended Krishna Das' kirtan in London last year.

