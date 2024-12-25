Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Take A Stroll, Enjoy Christmas Breakfast In Melbourne

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Virat and Anushka were spotted spending quality time together in Melbourne on Wednesday. They also enjoyed a hearty Christmas breakfast at a Melbourne cafe, pictures of which are widely circulating on the internet.

Anushka often accompanies her cricketer husband during his tours, and she is currently in Australia to support him for the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Check out the video of Virat and Anushka enjoying a walk in Melbourne:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma together at the Melbourne. ❤️pic.twitter.com/0gXXpvbuC1 — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) December 25, 2024

After their walk around the streets of Melbourne, the couple headed over to a local cafe to enjoy breakfast.

Posting their pictures, the cafe shared how Virat came into the kitchen to thank the chefs and posed for pictures with them.

The Melbourne cafe expressed gratitude to Virat Kohli and shared in an Instagram post how the Indian cricket superstar stepped into the kitchen to personally thank the chefs and pose for photos with them.

The post said, "This morning, while we were still debating whether to keep our cafe open on a public holiday, little did we know we were about to have the surreal experience of serving King @virat.kohli @anushkasharma, and the family at our little cafe."

"Virat Sir was so kind to step into our kitchen, thank chefs and let us take pictures with him," the post concluded.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and in a cameo role in her home production Qala. Although she is on a work sabbatical to raise her children, she has Chakda 'Xpress, the biographical film of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

