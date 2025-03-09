Women's Day 2025: To Janhvi Kapoor, A Sweet Tribute From Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya - "She Loves Fiercely"

Shikhar Pahariya's latest Instagram post is stealing hearts. On the occasion of International Women's Day, he shared a special carousel celebrating the incredible women in his life. And, of course, it featured pictures of his girlfriend, Janhvi Kapoor.

The first few slides were dedicated to his mom, Smruti Shinde, and his grandmother, Ujwala Shinde. Then came a stunning BTS shot of Janhvi from her film Gunjan Saxena. In the image, the actress, dressed in character, was flashing a million-dollar smile.

But the real highlight? Shikhar's heartfelt note for Janhvi. He wrote, “And from Janhvi – a woman who defies every expectation, whose fire refuses to dim – I learnt to be unshaken. In a world that constantly tries to mould women and tell them who they should be, she carries a rare determination – the kind that doesn't break under scrutiny, doesn't bow to pressure.”

He did not stop there. “She loves fiercely, dreams boldly, and proves, every single day, that resilience isn't about surviving-it's about thriving,” Shikhar Pahariya added.

The post also featured a lovely frame of Janhvi with her sister Khushi Kapoor, their father Boney Kapoor and Shikhar himself. Oh, and do not miss the adorable husky chilling in Janhvi's lap. But the cutest pic? Janhvi cuddling up with another one of her fur babies.

In his caption, Shikhar Pahariya wrote, “We talk about celebrating women, but true allyship isn't just about words, flowers, or a superficial attempt at understanding the female experience. It's about action. It's in the choices we make every single day—the voices we amplify, the battles we choose to fight, the spaces we refuse to let shrink. It's about truly seeing women, not just for their struggles, but for their victories. Not just for their strength, but for their softness. Not just for their resilience, but for the love, fire, and power they bring to the world.”

Responding to the post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Best son best grand son best friend best ever.” Khushi Kapoor dropped red hearts. Janhvi's stepbrother, Arjun Kapoor, posted clapping hands emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been rumoured to be dating for years. The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday in 2023.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.