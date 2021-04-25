What The Internet Noticed In This Pic Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat with cricketer Sanjay Pahal (courtesy sanjaypahal )

The Internet simply needs a reason to make Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trend and hence it wasn't surprising that on Sunday, another photo of the couple went crazy viral. Shared by cricketer Sanjay Pahal, Anushka and Virat can be seen posing together in the photo. However, there's one particular thing that caught the Internet's eye in the photo - the burp cloth on Virat Kohli's shoulder. Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed a baby daughter on January 11. They have named the baby Vamika and the now-viral photo easily sums up the couple's life as new parents.

Here, take a look.

The reference to the "burp cloth" arises from this post shared by new mom Anushka Sharma, almost a month after the arrival of baby Vamika. Turns out, Anushka Sharma has a new favourite thing that sums up her mom life: "Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth."

Earlier, this photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent the Internet into a tizzy. It was shared by cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen, who is part of Virat Kohli's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Anushka and Virat, who have been travelling because of the ongoing Indian Premier League, are currently in Mumbai for the upcoming matches. Anushka Sharma, along with baby Vamika, have been accompanying Virat Kohli on his IPL tours.

In terms of work, Virat Kohli is currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League. In terms of films, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, after which she produced OTT projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka's next production Qala, a Netflix original movie, will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.