Anushka Sharma Blames Virat Kohli After Losing Pickleball Match: "It Was Him". Cricketer's Reaction Is Crazy Viral

Taking a break from the cricket, Virat Kohli recently swapped bat for paddle as he played a fun game of pickleball at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp. His plus one was his actor-wife Anushka Sharma (obviously).

The couple teamed up on the court and gave fans a glimpse into their sporty side, full of laughter, banter and some adorable moments.

On Wednesday, RCB's official Instagram handle shared a video from the session, showing Virat and Anushka competing in a light-hearted match. They were joined by RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik and his wife Deepika Pallikal, a professional squash player.

Throughout the match, the couple was seen cheering each other on, exchanging high-fives and breaking into giggles. At one point, after losing a point, Anushka cheekily said, "It was him," pointing to Kohli. In another moment, she was seen trying to explain the court rules to him.

One of the funniest bits in the video shows Anushka attempting a serve, only to miss it - prompting Kohli to burst into laughter and hide his face behind the pickleball paddle. Kohli even jokingly said "Oh piya" mid-game.

While the couple had a blast on the court, Virat and Anushka's team failed to make it to the semi-finals of the friendly match.

Anushka and Virat met in 2013 during a commercial shoot and got married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed Vamika in January 2021 and their son Akaay in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.