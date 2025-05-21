Days After Announcing Test-Retirement, Virat Kohli Teams Up With Anushka Sharma For Pickleball Match

Virat Kohli treated his fans to some happy pictures where he's seen playing a pickleball match with Anushka Sharma. The pictures were shared by the official Instagram handle of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After a schedule practice match was called off due to rain, Virat-Anushka engaged in a fun-filled match with other RCB players in the city.

In the pictures, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen laughing and exchanging a high-five. They were joined by Dinesh Karthik, who paired up with his wife, squash champion Dipika Pallikal.

Players like Phil Salt, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Prabhudessai, and others took part in the friendly match, which became a hit on social media.

Take a look:

Virat Kohli disappointed millions of his fans across the globe after he announced his retirement from the Test cricket on May 12.

In an emotional post, he wrote, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life.

There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for."

After the big decision, Virat and Anushka went for a spiritual retreat to Vrindavan last week.

Virat Kohli has been married to Anushka Sharma since 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.