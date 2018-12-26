Inside Sagarika Ghatge, Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan And Yuvraj Singh's Christmas Celebration In Austria

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan with their friends (Image courtesy fatemaagarkar)

Budapest done, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan flew off to Austria on Tuesday where they rang in Christmas with their friends Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatema. Sagarika shared glimpses from their Christmas dinner at a "beautiful" glass house restaurant. Sharing a set of photos from her Christmas dinner on Instagram, Sagarika wrote: "Delicious Christmas dinner set up in a beautiful glass house restaurant." Fatema also shared a couple of photos from the Christmas dinner on her Instagram timeline. "Secret Santa, banter and moments that will create 'forever' memories," she captioned the photo.

Earlier, Sagarika and Zaheer flew off to Budapest to join Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, Rushman Nehra, Ajit Agarkar and Fatema, who were already in the Hungarian capital. Sagarika filled up her Instagram timeline with envy-inducing photos from her European retreat. From relishing on to some delectable hot chocolate to candy shopping in the by lanes of Budapest, Sagarika and her friends made the most of their time in Budapest.

Take a look at the photos here:

Mulling over some A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 21, 2018 at 9:06am PST

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are part of a close-knit friend circle which also includes Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar. On Yuvraj's 37th birthday, Sagarika, Zaheer and other friends came together to celebrate the special day.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan, who got married in a private ceremony in November last year, celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month. The couple opted for a court marriage, which was followed by a mehendi and a sangeet function and a grand reception party.