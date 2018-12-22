Sagarika Ghatge's Vacation Pics With Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech And Others Will Give You Major Travel Goals

Sagarika Ghatge with her girl gang and Yuvraj Singh (Image courtesy sagarikaghatge)

Actress Sagarika Ghatge's Instagram posts from her vacation in Budapest with husband Zaheer Khan and close friends is giving us major travel goals. Sagarika and Zaheer flew to the Hungarian capital recently to join close friends Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, Rushman Nehra, Ajit Agarkar and Fatema Agarkar. Sagarika is continually sharing updates on her Instagram timeline as to what her girl gang is up to. From relishing on some delectable hot chocolate to candy shopping in the by lanes of Budapest, Sagarika is having a time of her life with her friends. Sharing a selfie with her girl gang on Instagram, Sagarika wrote: "Approaching a white Christmas with the nuttiest friends ever!! To memories."

Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, Rushman Nehra, Ajit Agarkar and Fatema arrived in Budapest before Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan. They were impatiently waiting for their friends' arrival and Ashish Nehra's wife Rushman shared this picture:

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are frequently spotted partying with Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar. Yuvraj celebrated his 37th birthday with Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and other friends.

Zaheer Khan rang in his 40th birthday in the presence of his friends in Maldives. Take a look at the photos from their Maldives vacation.

Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November last year following which the couple hosted a joint sangeet and a grand reception for their friends.