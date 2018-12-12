Inside Yuvraj Singh's Birthday Party With Wife Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan And Others. Pics Courtesy - Sagarika Ghatge

Yuvraj Singh celebrates his birthday with Hazel Keech and others (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrate his 37th birthday on Tuesday night with a small party. His wife Hazel Keech, colleague Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and other friends were there by his side. Inside pictures from the party were posted by Sagarika Ghatge, who is married to Zaheer Khan. "Happy birthday, Yuvraj. Wishing you the best of the best always. Love," she captioned her post. In the set of three pictures, one of them features Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, in which she plants a kiss on his cheek. Former cricketer Ajit Agarkar's wife Fatema was also on the guest list. On her Instagram timeline, she posted a loved-up photo of Yuvraj and Hazel hugging each other and wrote, "Happy birthday, Yuvi."

Inside Yuvraj Singh's 37th birthday party.

Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech in November 2016. They first took their wedding vows in a Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh and later, a wedding as per Hindu rituals was held in Goa.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary with cute wishes for each other. "My partner in life and my partner in fighting crime. These two years have taught us how to stick together through good times and bad and I'm so proud of us. Happy second anniversary Batman, love, your Wonder Woman," wrote Hazel.

"We made it to two years, pulling each other's legs, standing up for each other in good and bad times. Many more to go. Happy anniversary, biwi," Yuvraj wrote for Hazel.

Hazel Keech is a former actress. She has featured in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bodyguard while Billa and Maximum are some of her Tamil films.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh last played in 2018's Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for team Kings XI Punjab, co-owned by actress Preity Zinta.

