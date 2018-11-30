Hazel Keech And Yuvraj Singh Wish Each Other With Adorable Posts On Wedding Anniversary

Hazel Keech shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On their second wedding anniversary, former actress Hazel Keech and cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished each other with cute Instagram posts. "My partner in life and my partner in fighting crime. These two years have taught us how to stick together through good times and bad," read the first few lines of Hazel Keech's post. The picture, which was posted by her on Friday evening, features Hazel and Yuvraj behind the cut-outs of Wonder Woman and Batman, respectively. "I'm so proud of us. Happy second anniversary, Batman, love, your Wonder Woman," she added. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh married in November 2016 in a Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh, which was followed by a wedding as per Hindu rituals in Goa. Their Goa wedding was a star-studded affair and was attended by guests like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and others.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh wished his biwi with a cute post which read, "We made it to two years, pulling each other's legs, standing up for each other in good and bad times. Many more to go. Happy anniversary, biwi."

Happy wedding anniversary, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh.

Hazel Keech often accompanies Yuvraj Singh to his cricket matches. She has featured in Hindi film Bodyguard, starring Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan. Billa and Maximum are some of the Tamil films on her resume. She has also been a part of reality show Bigg Boss 7. Yuvraj Singh last played in 2018's Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for team Kings XI Punjab, co-owned by actress Preity Zinta.