IPL 2018: Another Day, Another Cute Pic of Ziva Dhoni (With Mom Sakshi And Hazel Keech)

Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva bumped into Hazel Keech

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 17, 2018 15:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IPL 2018: Another Day, Another Cute Pic of Ziva Dhoni (With Mom Sakshi And Hazel Keech)

Hazel Keech posted this picture with Sakshi and Ziva (Image courtesy: hazelkeechofficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "When you bump into friends after a long time," wrote Hazel
  2. Hazel is Yuvraj Singh's wife
  3. Ziva met SRK last week
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva met superstar Shah Rukh Khan last week in Chennai during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match and the duo posed for some great pictures together. On Saturday, while Dhoni and his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were busy playing against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Ziva and her mom Sakshi bumped into Hazel Keech, wife of Yuvraj Singh. (He plays for KXIP, owned by actress Preity Zinta). Hazel posted a couple of pictures from their meeting and Ziva, 3, with her cute expressions, totally stole the spotlight from them. "When you bump into friends after a long time and make kissy-squishy hugs," Hazel captioned the post. KXIP won the match but, Dhoni, despite an injured back, gave them a tough fight.

Take a look at Sakshi, Ziva and Hazel's pictures here. (Swipe right to see more).
 


On Monday, Dhoni shared an adorable video of little Ziva, who wanted to hug him during the match. The video is now viral and has been viewed over 25 lakh times. "When Ziva wanted to give a hug to papa during the match," Dhoni wrote.

See the video here.
 
 

When Ziva wanted to give a hug to papa during the match

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on



Shah Rukh Khan and Ziva's pictures also trended big time last week. SRK had also tweeted about meeting Ziva. He co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
 

Here are some of the pictures.
 
 

Ziva baby with king khan

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Rawat FC (@sakshidhoniunited) on


 


Comments
Meanwhile, pictures of Anushka Sharma, cheering for husband Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), also went crazy viral last week.
 
 

A post shared by A U (@anushka.army) on


 
 

A post shared by A U (@anushka.army) on



The Indian Premier League (IPL) began on April 7 and the final match will be played on May 26.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ziva DhoniIPL 2018M S Dhoni

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleOppo F7

................................ Advertisement ................................