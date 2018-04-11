IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Dhoni's Daughter Ziva In Chennai. See Pics

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan met cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva, 3, in Chennai, where his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni is the captain of CSK. Pictures of SRK and little Ziva have been shared by fan clubs widely on social media and they are one of the top trends on the Internet today. SRK too tweeted about meeting Ziva and Dinesh Karthik's (KKR captain) mother. "Well done my KKR. After a long time a 200 score. Met Karthik's mom & Dhoni's daughter. My day 2/3rd successful. Thanks CSK fans for the love," he wrote. KKR, who won their first IPL match over the weekend, lost to CSK in the second game by 5 wickets.
In the pictures that have surface online, SRK poses cutely with Ziva and he also met Sakshi, Dhoni's wife.
Meanwhile, pictures of SRK and his daughter Suhana, from KKR's Sunday match against Royal Challengers Bangalore had also went crazy viral. The smile on SRK and Suhana's face after KKR's victory said it all. Shah Rukh's wife Gauri also shared a wonderful picture of the father-daughter duo hugging each other after the big win. SRK and Gauri's little son AbRam also accompanied them to Kolkata. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep and their daughter Shanaya (also Suhana's close friend) were SRK's guests.
Besides IPL duties, Shah Rukh Khan is busy filming Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai and it also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has aslo bought the remake rights for Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram, in which he starred in a pivotal role.