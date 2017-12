Pics From Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Honeymoon In Maldives

Highlights Sagarika and Zaheer are on their honeymoon in Maldives They opted for a scuba diving session as well See the happy faces, said Sagarika

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are on their honeymoon in Maldives and their pictures are a perfect blend of relaxation and zest. The newly-weds have taken time off from their work commitments to spend more time with each other and Maldives looks like a perfect destination. In Maldives, Sagarika and Zaheer relaxed by the beach and also opted for scuba diving. For Sagarika, it seemed to be an exhilarating moment. She wrote: "Thrilled to have completed our first dive. See the happy faces." And they look happy indeed:Sargarika and Zaheer also shared snippets of the "me time" spent by the other. Zaheer shared a picture of "Mrs enjoying the setting sun" while Sagarika shared a picture of Zaheer soaking in the sun. On the last picture, Sania Mirza commented: "Looks like he is honeymooning alone." This was enough to get the Internet crack up.Sania Mirza seems to have a point though - Sagarika and Zaheer have shared several pictures of the locale and their dreamy looking destination but none which shows the newly-weds together.Share some more pictures Sagarika and Zaheer. Pretty please.Sagarika Ghatge, best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan'smarried cricketer Zaheer Khan in a court on November 23, which was followed by a small reception on the same day and later a grand reception on November 27 . In between, the couple squeezed in ceremonies likeandApart from, Sagarika Ghatge has also featured in films likeand. Her next film is a bilingual called