Pics From Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Honeymoon In Maldives

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are on their honeymoon in Maldives and their pictures are a perfect blend of relaxation and zest. The newly-weds have taken time off from their work commitments to spend more time with each other and Maldives looks like a perfect destination. In Maldives, Sagarika and Zaheer relaxed by the beach and also opted for scuba diving. For Sagarika, it seemed to be an exhilarating moment. She wrote: "Thrilled to have completed our first dive. See the happy faces." And they look happy indeed:
Highlights
- Sagarika and Zaheer are on their honeymoon in Maldives
- They opted for a scuba diving session as well
- See the happy faces, said Sagarika
Sargarika and Zaheer also shared snippets of the "me time" spent by the other. Zaheer shared a picture of "Mrs enjoying the setting sun" while Sagarika shared a picture of Zaheer soaking in the sun. On the last picture, Sania Mirza commented: "Looks like he is honeymooning alone." This was enough to get the Internet crack up.
Sania Mirza seems to have a point though - Sagarika and Zaheer have shared several pictures of the locale and their dreamy looking destination but none which shows the newly-weds together.
Share some more pictures Sagarika and Zaheer. Pretty please.
Sagarika Ghatge, best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India married cricketer Zaheer Khan in a court on November 23, which was followed by a small reception on the same day and later a grand reception on November 27. In between, the couple squeezed in ceremonies like sangeet and mehendi.
Apart from Chak De! India, Sagarika Ghatge has also featured in films like Irada and Rush. Her next film is a bilingual called Haadsa.