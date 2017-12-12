Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Are On A Honeymoon To Die For In Maldives

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are currently in Maldives

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 12, 2017 20:30 IST
210 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Are On A Honeymoon To Die For In Maldives

Sagarika Ghatge with Zaheer Khan in Maldives. (Image courtesy: Sagarika Ghatge)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sagarika has shared pics with Zaheer Khan from their honeymoon
  2. Sagarika and Zaheer are enjoying in Maldives
  3. They got married last month
Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan, who recently got married, are making Maldives look a lot more fabulous. The couple are in the island country, for their honeymoon and are 'loving the vibe.' Sagarika and Zaheer have all sorts of adventures on their honeymoon itinerary and are checking them off one by one. They have already had a 'thrilling' scuba dive in the Indian Ocean, had the 'lovely' dinner on the cruise and enjoyed gazing at the stars at a beautiful location together - we know all of this because Sagarika has filled up her social media with post-card like entries from Maldives. In one of the videos, shared by Sagarika on Instagram, Zaheer Khan can be seen paddling his way to his wife while in the other Sagarika and Zaheer are posing for a perfect selfie. This was enough to get the Internet crack up.

Take a look at Sagarika and Zaheer's dreamy honeymoon pictures:
 
 

Decided to instead @discoversoneva #islandlife #sonevajani

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

 
 

What a predicament whether to jump in the pool or the sea ?

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

 
 

.

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

 
 

Beyond incredible . #bliss @discoversoneva #sonevajani

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on



This picture of Sagarika and Zaheer will definitely give you relationship goals:
 
 

Star gazing and some lovely dinner on the cruise . Thank you for the most lovely surprise @discoversoneva

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on



Sagarika is 'loving the vibe' and so do we:
 
 

Loving the vibe

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on



Some more pictures from the exotic Ayada resort, Maldives.
 
 

Say hello to my early morning friend

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

 
 

Catching the morning light

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

 
 

Thrilled to have completed our first dive . See the happy faces @zaheer_khan34

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

 
 

Happy mornings #bliss @ayadamaldivesresort

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on



Sagarika and Zaheer had a close-knit wedding on November 23 in Mumbai. The couple hosted a couple of shaadi functions for their close friends and relatives afterwards. Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and others enjoyed the wedding festivities.

Take a look at some of the pictures from Sagarika and Zaheer's wedding:
 
 

Another dancing night #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

 
 

23.11.2017 .

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on



Star of Chak De! India, Sagarika has also featured in films like Irada and Rush while her next film is Haadsa.

Trending

sagarika zaheer honeymoonsagarika ghatge wedding picssagarika zaheer maldives

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................