Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Are On A Honeymoon To Die For In Maldives

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan, who recently got married, are making Maldives look a lot more fabulous. The couple are in the island country, for their honeymoon and are 'loving the vibe.' Sagarika and Zaheer have all sorts of adventures on their honeymoon itinerary and are checking them off one by one. They have already had a 'thrilling' scuba dive in the Indian Ocean, had the 'lovely' dinner on the cruise and enjoyed gazing at the stars at a beautiful location together - we know all of this because Sagarika has filled up her social media with post-card like entries from Maldives. In one of the videos, shared by Sagarika on Instagram, Zaheer Khan can be seen paddling his way to his wife while in the other Sagarika and Zaheer are posing for a perfect selfie. This was enough to get the Internet crack up.
Take a look at Sagarika and Zaheer's dreamy honeymoon pictures:
This picture of Sagarika and Zaheer will definitely give you relationship goals:
Sagarika is 'loving the vibe' and so do we:
Some more pictures from the exotic Ayada resort, Maldives.
Sagarika and Zaheer had a close-knit wedding on November 23 in Mumbai. The couple hosted a couple of shaadi functions for their close friends and relatives afterwards. Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and others enjoyed the wedding festivities.
Take a look at some of the pictures from Sagarika and Zaheer's wedding:
Star of Chak De! India, Sagarika has also featured in films like Irada and Rush while her next film is Haadsa.