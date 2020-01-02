'Bringing Ayat On Salman Khan's Birthday Was A Conscious Decision,' Says Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma photographed with daughter Ayat. (courtesy aaysharma)

Aayush Sharma, who welcomed his second child with Arpita Khan Sharma on December 27, revealed that it was a "conscious decision" to bring daughter Ayat on Salman Khan's birthday because he wanted his second baby to be a gift to his brother-in-law (Arpita Khan's brother) Salman. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aayush said, "Arpita's due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Salman bhai was excited and said 'give me a gift'. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day."

During the interview, Aayush added, "It is a very good omen to have her on Salman bhai's birthday." He jokingly added, "Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties. Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I've got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil's and Ayat's birthdays. Now, we all can go to the farmhouse, where on one side, we can celebrate bhai's birthday and the other side can be booked for the kid's party."

Aayush Sharma shared the first picture of baby daughter Ayat on Instagram, earlier this week. He captioned the post: "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy."

Salman Khan, who celebrated his 54th birthday on December 27, welcomed his niece Ayat and shared a tweet, which read: "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank you Arpita and Aayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her and may she grow up and make everyone proud. Thank you for all the love and respect. You all have been very kind, thank you."

Aayush Sharma married Arpita in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014 and the couple welcomed their first kid - Ahil three years back.

On the professionals front, Aayush Sharma was last seen in LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which marked his Bollywood debut. The film was produced by Aayush's brother-in-law Salman Khan. He will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood.