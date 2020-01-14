Salman Khan Cradles Baby Niece Ayat; 'These Hands Are God Sent,' Writes Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan with baby Ayat (courtesy arpitakhansharma)

Thank you, Arpita Khan Sharma for sharing these adorable photos of Salman Khan and Ayat. Arpita, who welcomed daughter Ayat on brother Salman Khan's birthday on December 27, wrote a heart-felt post on Instagram, which comes with two pictures. Ayat can be seen peacefully sleeping in Salman Khan's arms as he adorably cradles her. Salman and Arpita's mother Salma Khan also features in the photo. "There's nothing in this world that scared me and the only reason was I knew I had you by my side and you would never let anything happen to me. Now Ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent," wrote Arpita.

"Overwhelmed, grateful and thankful for Salman Khan and my amazing mom Salma Khan two people who only have love to give," Arpita added in her caption. See her post here:

Arpita married Aayush Sharma in November 2014. The couple are also parents to a son named Ahil. Three days after Ayat was born, Arpita introduced her baby daughter to her Instafam with this caption: "Welcome to our world Ayat."

She also shared this adorable click over the weekend: "While daddy Aayush takes a lovely picture of Ahil, Ayat and me. My life in one frame. Love is all we need."

Talking about Salman Khan and Ayat's coinciding birthdays, Aayush Sharma told Hindustan Times that it was a deliberate decision: "Arpita's due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Salman bhai was excited and said 'give me a gift'. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Salman bhai's birthday.