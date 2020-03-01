Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Updates From Salman Khan's Film

Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Taran Adarsh shared a tweet on Saturday

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva

This is the third collaboration of Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva

We have new updates from Salman Khan's upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The new poster of the actor's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday. In the poster, Salman Khan can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with black sunglasses and carrying an intense expression on his face. He shared the poster of the film on Twitter and wrote, "Contrary to speculation that the release date isn't locked yet, here it is. Radhe arrives on 22 May 2020. Yash Raj Films worldwide release. Salman Khan and director Prabhu Deva reunite for the third time, after Wanted and Dabangg 3." Have a look at the aforementioned tweet here :

Contrary to speculation that the release date isn't locked yet, here it is... #Radhe arrives on 22 May 2020 [Fri]... Yash Raj Films #YRF worldwide release... Salman Khan and director Prabhu Dheva reunite for the third time, after #Wanted and #Dabangg3. #RadheEid2020#Eid2020pic.twitter.com/ev4cE2gcR1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2020

This film, where Salman Khan plays the lead role, went on floors in November last year. Radhe is the second collaborative project of Salman Khan and Disha Patani after the 2019 film Bharat. Salman, who shares screen space with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in Radhe, shared a picture from their sets last year and wrote, "And the journey begins."

This is the post we are talking about :

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will see Prabhu Deva donning the director's hat. Radhe will be Salman and Prabhu Deva's third collaborative project. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2009 action-thriller Wanted and 2019 action-comedy Dabangg 3.

The upcoming action-thriller is co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Salman's producer-brother Sohail Khan.

On the work front, Salman Khan is best-known for his performances in films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Ready and Wanted among others. The 54-year-old actor was last seen in the 2019 film Dabangg 3 which also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. His upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on May 22.