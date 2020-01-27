Disha Patani On Working With Salman Khan In Radhe: 'Never Imagined I'd Get Another Chance To Work With Him'

Salman Khan and Disha Patani in a still from Bharat. (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani, who has previously worked with Salman Khan in the 2018 film Bharat and is now prepping with him for his Eid release Radhe, said that she "never imagined" that she would get "another chance" to work with the star, reported news agency IANS. The actress revealed that she was "on cloud nine" when she was approached for Radhe. Disha told IANS: "Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after 'Bharat'. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for 'Radhe' came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune."

Radhe, which is slated to release on Eid this year, also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film went on floors in November last year.

Like we mentioned above, Disha Patani and Salman Khan have shared screen space in Bharat, which features Katrina Kaif as the lead actress. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film released on Eid i.e. June 5 last year.

On the work front, Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, will next be seen in Malang. The actress plays a young independent girl in the film. Talking about doing action sequences in Malang, Disha Patani told IANS: "If I talk about my habit of watching films, I watched a lot of action and horror film while growing up. I love watching bad girls who kick ass and punch the boys! So, action is definitely something I love doing. In 'Malang', too, I got a chance to do action. I think my body is quite agile and that is an advantage whenever I try stunts or adventure sports!"

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and it is scheduled to release on February 7.