Radhe: Salman Khan, Disha Patani And Jackie Shroff's Film Goes On Floors

Salman Khan with the team of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan )

Highlights The film is slated to release on Eid next year Prabhu Deva will direct the film This will be Salman and Prabhu Deva's third project together

Salman Khan has a busy year ahead with films like Dabangg 3, Kick 2 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in the pipeline. Speaking of Radhe - the film went on floors on Friday. Salman, who plays the titular role in the film, shared a picture from the sets of the film along with co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film will be produced by Salman Khan Films and it will be directed by Prabhu Deva. This will be Salman's second project with Disha Patani. The duo have earlier co-starred in Bharat. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Salman wrote: "And the journey begins . . . Radhe releases on Eid 2020.

Eid is a festival that almost always sees a Salman Khan film release. The list of Salman Khan films that released on Eid, includes Bodyguard, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Race 3 and Bharat among others.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with the promotional duties of Dabangg 3, which has also been directed by Prabhu Deva. Salman and Prabhu Deba have earlier worked together in the 2009 film Wanted.

The first poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released earlier this month. Dressed in a leather jacket and matching trousers, Salman could be seen posing with a gun in his hand in the picture. Check out the poster here:

Speaking of Radhe, the film's director Prabhu Deva, in an interview with news agency IANS earlier this month, said, "It has to be a completely different character. Otherwise, the audience will say we are repeating. We are working on it. The target is Eid and we will make it on time. I work fast."

