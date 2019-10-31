Halloween 2019: Preity Zinta Trumps Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Cop Swag

Preity Zinta Instagrammed this photo (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta decided to drop in on the sets of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which made for some interesting Halloween posts on Instagram. Preity Zinta, dressed as a cop in an ultra-glam uniform, a cop hat and thigh-high boots, outshone Salman Khan's swag as Chulbul Pandey but little did he seem to mind. Preity shared a few pictures from the film's set, posing with Salman in his Dabangg 3 persona and captioned them as: "Anything can happen on Halloween. Here's to having some fun and being a little crazy! Perks of showing up on the Dabangg 3 shoot."

Whether Preity Zinta will have a cameo in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 or if she will feature in a special song in the movie is not known but here's what she wrote in another Halloween special post: "This Halloween I met someone special in UP. Bolo kaun? Socho aur bolo?"

Here's how Preity Zinta and Salman Khan celebrated Halloween on the sets of Dabangg 3:

Preity Zinta's Halloween celebrations take us back to last year when she sported a "spook-tacular" look in a spidey hat. "Bringing up my wicked side! Wishing y'all a super fun spook-taculer Halloween night filled with magical surprises! P.S. don't forget to tell me your favourite Halloween character," she had captioned her post.

Meanwhile, here's some intel on Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role as Rajjo in the third instalment of the cop series and so will Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi. Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna has taken over the role of Chulbul Pandey's father Prajapati while Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee makes her Bollywood debut with the film. Salman Khan is pitched against his old nemesis Kiccha Sudeep in Dabangg 3, which is all set to hit screens on December 20.

