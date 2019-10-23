Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Is Back As Chulbul Pandey To Fight Old Nemesis Kiccha Sudeep

Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Dabangg cop Chulbul Pandey is back! The trailer of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 dropped on the Internet on Wednesday and we bet you will watch it on repeat. The trailer promises full-on entertaining actions scenes as well as, romance and drama. This time, the film will showcase how chulbul pandey became a "policewala gunda" and the trailer was all about his revenge on old nemesis Balli aka Kiccha Sudeep. The trailer stars with Chulbul Panday introducing himself in style, because he's Chulbul Pandey guys! He then goes on to introduce his "super sexy" wife Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha). The trailer then moves on to show why Chulbul Pandey became the dabangg cop that we see today. "Koi dabangg paida nahi hota, uske peeche ek kahani zaroor hoti hai," Chulbul Pandey can be heard saying in the clip.

From here starts the story of Chulbul Pandey and his first love Khushi, played by Mahesh Manjrekar's, who featured in Dabangg , daughter Saiee Manjrekar. The trailer shows the adorable love story of Khushi and Chulbul Pandey, who was just a guy next door then. However, things get ugly when Balli decides to separate the lovebirds and kills Khushi. "Vyaktigat dushmani hai, badla to hum lenge hi," says Chulbul Pandey as he sets out on a journey to seek revenge. What follows are some amazing action sequences between Chulbul Pandey and Balli and we bet, it will blow your mind.

Check out the trailer:

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the Dabangg series. The third part has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, who featured as Makhanchan Pandey in the Dabangg series. Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep are the latest addition to the Dabangg family. Other than Salman, Sonakshi Sinha has reprised her roles as Rajjo.

Dabangg 3 will open in theatres on December 20.

