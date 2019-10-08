Salman Khan Introduces Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep In Style

Kiccha Sudeep in Dabangg 3. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Salman Khan on Tuesday introduced Kiccha Sudeep as the villain of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 on social media saying, "Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai." Kiccha Sudeep plays the role of Balli, reportedly a nemesis of Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman) from his past before he became the Dabangg cop we know from the previous two films. On the new poster of Dabangg 3, Kichcha Sudeep, suited up, shares a dangerous look amidst a fiery red backdrop. In absolutely no time #KicchaSudeepInDabangg3 entered the trends list on Twitter, which fans of the franchise raving about Kiccha Sudeep's look as Balli.

Take a look at Salman Khan's post introducing his nemesis on social media:

Sudeep, who has featured in the Phoonk series, Rann and Rakta Charitra 2 before Dabangg 3, earlier told Pinkvilla that filming action sequences opposite Salman Khan was difficult for him because he couldn't kick the actor as he respects him. He said, "I found it very difficult at a particular time because there was a shot when I needed to kick him on his chest very hard... And then later, Salman tells me, 'Buddy, kick me'. I told Prabhu sir 'I can't kick him'. The respect that you have for some people... I can't sir."

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and as per media reports a part of the film talks about the protagonist Chulbul Pandey's past and how he became a Dabangg cop. In the portions about Chulbul's past, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee has been roped in Salman's onscreen love interest. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will reprise the role of Rajjo (Chulbul Pandey's wife) and Arbaaz Khan will return as Makhanchand Pandey(Chulbul Pandey's brother) in Dabangg 3. Pramod Khanna will step into his late brother Vinod Khanna's role as Prajapati Pandey.

Dabangg 3 is expected to open in cinemas on December 20.

