Preity Zinta's Spidey Senses Are Tingling With 'Spook-Taculer' Halloween Look

Preity Zinta Instagrammed this photo (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta is Halloween ready and how! If the 43-year-old actress wanted to spook out her Instafam with her Halloween-special look on Instagram, that's not happening. Because even though her Halloween costume is on point, Preity still manages to look absolutely adorable, especially with the spider-inspired headgear. In the Halloween-special photo, Preity sports a sequinned black ensemble with her hair styled to complement her look but the finishing touch was added with the meshed headgear (hard to miss the spidey). "Bringing up my wicked side! Wishing y'all a super fun spook-taculer Halloween night filled with magical surprises! P.S. don't forget to tell me your favourite Halloween character," she wrote in the caption.

Shared on Halloween day, Preity's post has been flooded with comments like "This is great!", "cute", "pretty Halloween" and others. Her post garnered over 50,000 likes in less than an hour!

While Preity tried to spook us with her latest post, last week, she posed as a "villain" on Instagram with a beach selfie from Goa. "Chillin like a villain on the beach," she wrote and we bet this must have been the cutest villain you have ever chanced upon.

Meanwhile, other celebs who sent out wishes on Halloween include Twinkle Khanna and Soha Ali Khan. Don't you think the video Twinkle shared is not even half as scary as the caption? "Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers I can only say this-You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you?," she wrote.

Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers I can only say this-You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you? #Halloweenpic.twitter.com/gitXEUQZuh — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 31, 2018

Meanwhile, here's what a pint-sized ghost can do!

Preity Zinta currently appears to be in India for the promotions of her much-delayed film Bhaiaji Superhit. This will the actress' first appearance on screen after 2013's Ishkq In Paris, which she also produced. In Bhaiaji Superhit, Preity co-stars with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.