On Janata Curfew, Salman Khan Says 'This Is Not A Public Holiday'

Salman Khan took to his social media account to urge people to stay indoors and take all precautionary measures amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Janata Curfew as a precautionary step towards containing the spread of the contagious virus. Salman Khan, in his video message, said, "This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter." The actor appealed to the people in lieu of the nationwide lockdown on Sunday. "What is the problem in doing all this. If it saves countless lives, including your own, then why are you not doing it. Please do this as it is a matter of life and death. This is my request to all of you," said Salman. The 54-year-old actor also said, "I want to appeal to everyone that the government is asking something, so please take it seriously and don't spread rumours. It is a problem with everyone for a long time that they believe it will not happen to them. Anyone can get infected with the coronavirus, be it in bus, train or in market place. So why do you want to take that risk." Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he hashtagged the video "India fights Corona." Watch the full video here:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also appealed to the people in a video message that she shared on Sunday. The 34-year-old actress shared some dos and don'ts in the video. She commenced the video by saying, "Coronavirus ke chalte meri aap sabse appeal hai ki apne tatha doorso ke bachav ke liye kuch cheeze ka dhyaan rakhe (Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, I appeal all of you to take care of certain things for the benefit of yourself and those around you)." Listen to what Sonam Kapoor has to say:

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan (China) last year, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The virus has claimed the lives of many people across the globe. India has recorded a total number of seven deaths across the country.