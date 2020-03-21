Sonam Kapoor Defends Kanika Kapoor, Who Tested Coronavirus Positive; Gets Trolled On Twitter

Highlights
"This trial by media needs to stop," Sonam Kapoor wrote in her Instagram story, defending singer Kanika Kapoor, who continues to face severe backlash on the Internet. And within minutes, found her feed flooded with trolls sending hate messages. Kanika Kapoor is being criticised for not going into quarantine immediately after returning from the UK and having attended a party in Lucknow. The Bollywood singer announced she tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, creating panic among guests, including several politicians, who also attended the dinner. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Sonam Kapoor lodged her support for the singer and wrote: "Hey guys, Kanika Kapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self-isolating but playing Holi." Ms Kapoor flew to Mumbai from London on March 9 and travelled to Lucknow two days later. She said she started getting symptoms only recently and not soon after she touched down from UK.
Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020
Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja also recently returned from London are are currently in self quarantine. She also posted this on Instagram.
Kindness , Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self discipline, self reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn't any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty. Please please stay at home if you can. Drink hot water as much as you can. Gargle with Salt Bathe as soon as home n don't sit anywhere before u do. Wash clothes immediately or sun them Clean all metal surfaces Don't smoke Hands Wash several times a day. Elevate zinc and vit c Animals don't spread the virus Don't eat cold things Attack a sore throat immediately. It lived in the throat for 3-4 days before moving to the lungs.
A section of the Internet, that's already busy criticising Kanika Kapoor, did not agree with Sonam and showered her with rude messages, asking the actress to resign from Twitter for a while. Sonam was also asked if she and Kanika Kapoor have the same PR agency. "That's a very kaPoor defence," read a tweet while another added: "Shut up for a few days. That will be of help."
Kanika Kapoor posted this on Friday, saying: "I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago."
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
After Following Kanika Kapoor's post, politician Vasundhara Raje tweeted that she and son Dushyant Singh, who also attended the dinner with Ms Kapoor and then Parliament after, were self-quarantining. President Ram Nath Kovind also met Dushyant Singh. The President has cancelled all his appointments as part of government measures. Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against the singer based on a complaint by the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow accusing her of "negligence".