Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Flying Back From UK

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned to India from a trip to UK some 10 days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 41-year-old singer shared a statement on her social media accounts, saying she underwent the usual procedure at the airport when she landed and started showing symptoms after almost a week: "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home. The symptoms have developed only four days ago."

"At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs," she added.

Sharing a health update, Kanika Kapoor wrote: "I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever. However, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health."

Read her post here:

Kanika Kapoor, who is believed to be in Lucknow currently, did not address unconfirmed reports that she hid her travel history and also attended a party after flying back from the UK.

A number of celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus, among them Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Game Of Thrones actors Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, Quantum Of Solace star Olga Kurylenko and Frozen 2 voice actor Rachel Matthews. The virus originated in China and has spread across the world with Italy now reporting the highest number of deaths. Over 200 have tested positive in India so far. The coronavirus was first detected at a seafood marked in China's Wuhan and it quickly spread from there, infecting over 245,700 people worldwide and claiming over 10,000 lives.